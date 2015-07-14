America's most powerful labour official released a six-word statement on Scott Walker

AP National AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka speaks in Portland, Ore., Monday, May 18, 2015, about the organisation’s concerns over the Trans-Pacific Partnership treaty.

America’s most powerful union doesn’t really feel the need to elaborate on its disgust with Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R).

Ahead of Walker’s presidential announcement on Monday, the American Federation of Labour and Congress of Industrial Organisations released a brutal one-line statement concerning its feelings about the governor.

“Scott Walker is a national disgrace,” AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said in the entirety of his statement on Walker’s entry into the race.

It’s not surprising that the AFL-CIO is not excited by Walker’s presidential bid — the union has unsuccessfully done battle with the governor for years.

Since taking office in 2011, Walker has rolled back public-sector collective bargaining rules, made Wisconsin a right-to-work state that no longer requires workers to pay mandatory unions dues, and spoken out against the minimum wage.

Further enraging public-sector unions, Walker has repeatedly touted these accomplishments as proof of why he should be president.

Earlier this year, Walker told audiences at the Conservative Political Action Conference that his experience fending off protestors qualifies him to take on ISIS.

“If I can take on 100,000 protestors, I can do the same across the world,” Walker said.

