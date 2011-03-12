REALLY? ALF-CIO President Richard Trumka Still Thinks Unions Are Winning Wisconsin Fight

AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka appeared on the Rachel Maddow Show last night, and though you might think he would be down after what happened last night in Wisconsin, he actually sounded upbeat and ready to take on Republicans, who he accused of abandoning voters in favour of the super wealthy.



“They’re wondering why the people that they elected aren’t trying to create jobs. And as you said earlier on your show, they’re more interested in shifting money and power to their corporate benefactors that spend over a billion dollars getting them elected. So they abandoned the notion jobs so that they can help their corporate buddies.”

He also explained why he thinks his side is winning the debate.

“There’s now a sharp edged difference. The Republicans try to pretend like they’re worker friendly, but all these fights in every one these states and at the national level, they’re clearly for corporate America and against workers. The Democrats are now standing up. Whether you’re the 14 senators in Wisconsin or whether you’re senators in Ohio that stood up for workers or people here in Washington, D.C., they’re connecting and they’re saying, ‘We won’t allow this power grab to go on. We’re going to stand with workers.’ So the edge is cleaner now. Everybody knows you’re either with workers or you’re with corporate America and it’s pretty clear which party is with which right now.”

When Maddow asked him how he felt about the way Obama handled the situation, Trumpka was not willing to throw the President under the bus.

“It’s important for working people to know that the President is on our side and I think they know that he’s on our side. But this really isn’t about Obama. This is about those governors that are making war on their employees and trying to deny them a middle class lifestyle. And that’s what we keep focused on continuously. Hopefully there will be more and more support from politicians, including the President, because everybody can do a lot more but right now we’re focused on the governors that have overreached and are trying to pay back their corporate donors for the last election.”

Video below:



