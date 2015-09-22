America's most powerful labour official released a one-line zinger to mark the end of Scott Walker's campaign

America’s most powerful union celebrated the apparent end of Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s (R) 2016 presidential ambitions with a one-line statement.

“Scott Walker is still a disgrace, just no longer national,” said Richard Trumka, the president of the AFL-CIO, in the statement.

It was a play on a statement the federation had released the day of Walker’s presidential announcement just more than two months ago. Not hiding its disgust with Walker, Trumka said simply that he was a “national disgrace.”

The AFL-CIO and Walker have famously clashed for years.

Since taking office in 2011, Walker has rolled back public-sector collective-bargaining rules, made Wisconsin a right-to-work state that no longer requires workers to pay mandatory union dues, and spoken out against the minimum wage, among other priorities.

And Walker repeatedly touted these accomplishments as proof of why he would make a good president.

Earlier this year at the Conservative Political Action Conference on the outskirts of Washington, Walker cited his experience dealing with protesters as something that would prepare him to take on the Islamic State extremist group.

“If I can take on 100,000 protesters, I can do the same across the world,” Walker said.

