The Amazing Hamptons Estate Of A Late Telecom Entrepreneur Is On The Market For $US35 Million

Madeline Stone
The estate of late cable and telecommunications entrepreneur Richard Treibick has listed his Hamptons home for $US34.99 million,according to the Wall Street Journal.The home is located on 31 acres of beachfront property in Sagaponack, in the Hamptons.

Treibick, the former chairman of Cable Holdings and Cellular Information Systems, died earlier this year. The Sagaponack property was his summer home, with his primary residence in Greenwich, Conn.

The estate is made up of two parcels: a 6,000-square foot house and 23 acres of adjacent farmland. Treibick leased part of the land to local farmers, using the rest to grow vegetables and berries. A barn, greenhouse, and shed sit on the property.

With seven bedrooms and multiple decks, the house itself is gorgeous.

The pool deck is a great place to relax with family and friends.

And there are plenty of options for dining outside when the weather permits.

You’re never too far from the beach on this property. A private boardwalk leads down to the sand.

And there are plenty of ways to enjoy the view.

