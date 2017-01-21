White nationalist Richard Spencer got punched in the face during the protests at Trump's inauguration

Richard Spencer, a white nationalist and leader of the alt-right movement, was punched in the face by a protester in Washington D.C. following Trump’s inauguration.
Spencer was posing for a photograph at the corner of 14th and K Street when a masked person allegedly approached and punched Spencer twice in the face.
“Someone ran up behind him and clocked him in the face. Somebody in a mask. Spencer kept talking,” a witness told Jezebel. “Then it happened again.”
Spencer was then ushered into a cab by his assistant.
The witness said that Spencer is likely going to have “a big face tomorrow.”
Protests sprouted up around Washington throughout the day — resulting in more than 90 arrests — though most of the protesters were peaceful.
Spencer himself confirmed the incident in a tweet on Friday afternoon, saying he was “physically assaulted twice by antifas” (short for anti-fascist protesters).
Spencer emerged as a prominent Trump supporter during the chaotic 2016 presidential election — most notably leading a group of supporters in a Nazi-esque salute at a November conference in Washington D.C. The president disavowed the group that same month.
Richard Spencer just got punched in the face (twice!) https://t.co/qTPCEF2WBM pic.twitter.com/FaCLIw8zMu
— Brendan O’Connor (@_grendan) January 20, 2017
I was just physically assaulted twice by antifas. No serious damage. I can take a punch.
— Richard ???? Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) January 20, 2017
