Richard Simmons Is Taking Over MTV's 'Video Music Awards' Red Carpet

Kirsten Acuna

Tonight marks the 30th year for MTV’s “Video Music Awards.”

For the first time ever, the network’s awards ceremony is being held in Brooklyn, N.Y.

As the celebrities are rolling in, many are surprised to see Richard Simmons among the star-studded crowd cozying up to celebrities and being absolutely fabulous.

Just what is the 65-year-old fitness god doing at the ceremony? Well, earlier this month he released a song along with lyric video “Hair Do.”

Check out Simmons livening up the red carpet:

Simmons showed up in a bright orange and green ensemble.

Richard simmons

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
He started showing off his flexibility next to a lamp post.

Richard simmons lampLarry Busacca/Getty Images
Richard simmons video music awardsJamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Then began getting cozy with the celebrities. Here he is with Katy Perry.

Richard simmons katy perry vmasLarry Busacca/Getty Images
Richard simmons katy perryLarry Busacca/Getty Images

This pretty much sums everything up.

