Richard Sherman's Dad Still Wakes Up At 3:45 AM To Drive A Trash Truck, Refuses To Live Off His Son

While Richard Sherman grew up in Compton, he did have the advantage of two hardworking parents.

Sam Farmer of the LA Times has a great story about Kevin Sherman, Richard’s dad, and his refusal to give up his job as a sanitation worker now that Richard hit it big.

Kevin has been driving a trash truck for 26 years. He wakes up at 3:45 a.m., and works holidays because of the overtime.

“It’s a job that I don’t too much like, but I’ve done it all my life,” he told NFL Films in a piece earlier this season. “The only goal for my son was education, so that he got more education than I got.”

He told Farmer that he’s too close to retirement to let his son pay for everything:

“People say, ‘Let your son take care of you.’ Yeah, but I’ve got a few years left until I retire. Why would I mess up my own retirement? Why should my son have to foot everything? I have a medical plan that will cover me. Why should my son have to pay my medical bills? It doesn’t make sense to me.”

Richard told NFL Films that his dad left his house early on Christmas in 2012 so that he could go back to L.A. and work the next day.

“That kind of hard work, that kind of blue collar mentality is what got me where I am,” he said.

To make thing even tougher, Kevin Sherman lost his right eye in a go-kart explosion at age 14:

Sherman’s mum, Beverley, works with disabled inner-city children.

Here they are at his Stanford graduation:

