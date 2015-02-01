11 Quotes That Show Richard Sherman Is America's Greatest Trash Talker

Richard Sherman’s path to becoming a household name began when he taunted Tom Brady off the field after a win over the Patriots in 2012.

At the time Sherman was a rookie on a mediocre team that few outside the NFL world knew about, and Tom Brady was Tom Brady.

Since that game Sherman has turned himself into the NFL’s best cornerback on the field, and a national treasure off the field. He talks trash to his opponents and rips the league for everything from player safety to brand-related absurdities, and does it with a sense of joy that’s lacking in rest of the NFL.

As he prepares to meet Brady for the second time, we compiled the 11 quotes that turned him into America’s best trash talker:

1. “I’m intelligent enough and capable enough to understand that you are ignorant, pompous, egotistical cretin. I’m going to crush you on here because I’m tired of hearing about it.” — to Skip Bayless





2. “I’m the best corner in the game. When you try me with a sorry receiver like Crabtree, that’s the result you gonna get. Don’t you ever talk about me.” — after winning the NFC title game in 2014

3. “You suck. You so weak. You’re a waste of my time.” — to Minnesota Vikings receiver Joe Webb during a game.

4. “U MAD BRO?” — a meme he tweeted out moments after chasing down Tom Brady after a game

5. “Get ya picks up.” — to Darrelle Revis

@Revis24 don’t need ya name… Ur name will be irrelevant once u step back on the field bruh. Get ya picks up!

— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 20, 2013

6. This exchange with Trent Williams of the Redskins, right before Williams punched him in the face:

Sherman, “What you gon’ do boy?” Williams: “I’m gonna punch you in yo’ God damn face.” Sherman: “Go on and do it then, boy.”

7. “Anytime you run a gimmick offence, you’re a little bit afraid — you’re not sound in what you’re doing in your base stuff.” — on the Patriots

8. “What challenge?” — when asked about the “challenge” of playing against Roddy White

9. “Every TV timeout, I went up and said it right to [Brady]: ‘Please keep trying me. I’m going to take it from you.'” — on playing Tom Brady

10. “His passes will be accurate and on time, but he throws ducks.” — on Peyton Manning’s arm strength.

11. “I was making sure everyone knew Crabtree was a mediocre receiver. And when you try the best corner in the game with a mediocre receiver, that’s what happens. I appreciate that he knows that now.” — on Michael Crabtree





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.