Richard Sherman Will Make Millions Because Of His Famous Rant

Richard Sherman is about to cash in on his famous on-air rant following the NFC Championship with millions in new endorsement deals according to Chris Isidore of CNNMoney.com.

Sherman’s agent told CNNMoney endorsement interest has been enormous since the Seahawks cornerback went off during an interview with Erin Andrews on Fox. According to the agent, Sherman will soon sign “millions in deals,” including some this week.

This is a huge windfall for Sherman. As a fifth-round draft pick, Sherman makes the league minimum ($555,000) for third-year players.

Sherman also makes a “a bit more” than his salary through endorsement deals with Beats by Dre and Nike.

With three years of experience under his belt, Sherman is also free to renegotiate his contract and sign an extension. He is currently set to make $US645,000 in 2014, but will command a huge raise.

