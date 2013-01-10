Video Shows A Seahawks Player Trash-Talking The Redskins Before Getting Punched In The Face

Photo: Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Cornerback Richard Sherman is probably the most popular player on the red-hot Seattle Seahawks defence.He’s big, strong, fast, and carries himself with a swagger that verges on cockiness.



Earlier this year he taunted Tom Brady with a meme-ified picture of him on Twitter. This week, he got himself smacked in the face by Redskins offensive lineman Trent Williams after Seattle’s 24-14 win.

Q13 FOX in Seattle had a microphone on Sherman and made this video of what he was saying during the game. It shows him talking to the refs, firing up his teammates, taunting the crowd, and telling wide receiver Pierre Garcon, “You suck. You wanted this noise.”

He also said, “It’s gonna be a blowout,” before the game.

Finally it captures the exchange right before Williams punched him, and RGIII stepping in to break it up:

Sherman: What you gonna do, boy?

Williams: I’m gonna punch you in your …

Sherman: Do it then, boy. [Sherman gets punched, starts laughing]

The hug with RGIII is a nice moment at the end. But you can understand why the ‘Skins were frustrated with him (via Deadspin):



