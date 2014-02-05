Richard Sherman Totally Destroys An Internet Troll With One Picture

The Seattle Seahawks are no doubt still celebrating their Super Bowl win against Denver on Sunday, but some people are having a hard time coping with the Broncos loss.

Case in point: A Twitter user who kept harassing Seahawks Cornerback Richard Sherman. “Peyton is the Classiest person/player I have ever met! I could learn so much from him! Thank you for being a great Competitor and person,” Sherman tweeted yesterday.

The not-so-nice response from @SnBEternally: “Everyone who heard you dissing Manning before knows you don’t mean a damn word of this, you pathetic, disingenuous punk.”

Of course, it didn’t stop there. @SnBEternally kept throwing insults Sherman’s way, as SB Nation points out. Fortunately, in addition to his football skills, Richard Sherman is a pro in dealing with these types:

