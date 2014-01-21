8 Quotes That Prove This NFL Player Is America's Greatest Trash Talker

Richard Sherman gave one of the greatest postgame interviews ever last night.

Moments after swatting a Colin Kaepernick pass into the arms of his teammate for a game-winning interception, Sherman told Erin Andrews, “I’m the best corner in the game. When you try me with a sorry receiver like Crabtree, that’s the result you gonna get. Don’t you ever talk about me.”

It was great. Richard Sherman is a national treasure. He isn’t a “thug,” as some were ignorantly making him out to be last night. He doesn’t hurt anyone. He isn’t crossing some sort of moral boundary by making fun of Michael Crabtree. He simply speaks his mind, and plays with a degree of unhinged energy that makes sports more compelling.

We need more Richard Shermans.

To give you an idea of why, here are eight of his greatest taunts.

1. “U MAD BRO?” — a meme he tweeted out moments after chasing down Tom Brady after a game

2. “I’m intelligent enough and capable enough to understand that you are ignorant, pompous, egotistical, cretin. I’m going to crush you on here because I’m tired of hearing about it.” — to Skip Bayless





3. “I was making sure everyone knew Crabtree was a mediocre receiver. And when you try the best corner in the game with a mediocre receiver, that’s what happens. I appreciate that he knows that now.” — on Michael Crabtree





4. “Get ya picks up.” — to Darrelle Revis

@Revis24 don’t need ya name… Ur name will be irrelevant once u step back on the field bruh. Get ya picks up!

— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 20, 2013

5. This exchange with Trent Williams of the Redskins, right before Williams punched him in the face:

Sherman, “What you gon’ do boy?” Williams: “I’m gonna punch you in yo’ God damn face.” Sherman: “Go on and do it then, boy.”

6. “Anytime you run a gimmick offence, you’re a little bit afraid — you’re not sound in what you’re doing in your base stuff.” — on the Patriots

7. “What challenge?” — when asked about the “challenge” of playing against Roddy White

8. “Every TV timeout, I went up and said it right to [Brady]: ‘Please keep trying me. I’m going to take it from you.'” — on playing Tom Brady

