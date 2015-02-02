An awesome photo of Richard Sherman and Tom Brady on the last play of the Super Bowl

Tony Manfred

Richard Sherman’s reputation as America’s greatest trash talker began when he taunted Tom Brady off the field at the end of a game in 2012.

That was a long time ago.

On the last play of New England’s 28-24 win in Super Bowl 49, Sherman shook Brady’s hand as he took a knee to run out the clock.

Photographer Mark J. Rebilas got a great photo of the moment. Mutual respect here:

Tom brady richard shermanMark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

