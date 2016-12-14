Richard Sherman calls the NFL's Thursday night games an 'absolute poopfest'

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman again made his distaste for “Thursday Night Football” known.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday in preparation for the Seahawks Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sherman said the Thursday games are an “absolute poopfest,” according to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

Sherman also called the NFL “hypocritical” for looking out for player safety and then making them play on a short week. He said players are only 50-60% recovered by Thursday, according to Condotta.

Last season Sherman criticised “Thursday Night Football” in a similar manner, saying, “It’s rough on the body. Any time you play a football game and play another one a few days later, it’s going to be tough on the body. But it’s just another one of those things. Another one of those simple contradictions of the league, because they care about us.”

Sherman has criticised the NFL on several issues this season, in fact. In November, Sherman ripped into the NFL, saying its declining TV ratings were the result of a strict celebration rules, claiming the league doesn’t let players have fun. He also claimed the NFL is hypocritical in the messages it sends its audience, saying, “In the same breath you can’t say Budweiser is the official sponsor of the NFL and we’re trying to influence kids.”

