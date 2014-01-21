17 Things You Never Knew About Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman bolted onto the national stage with his wild postgame interview after winning the NFC championship game.
By now, America is well aware that Sherman is a Stanford-educated trash talker.
But he’s also a film junkie, an incredibly hard worker, and a role model for every kid born into inner-city poverty.
He has a 'near-photographic memory,' according to SI. He memorized his 18-letter, randomly generated Wifi password.
He grew up in Compton, and was the first Dominguez High School grad in 20 years to get a scholarship from Stanford.
He's obsessed with watching tape. He has notes on every NFL receiver on his iPad, and watches film in bed.
He almost transferred out of Stanford because he clashed with coach Jim Harbaugh. His mum convinced him to stay.
In high school, he made USC coach Pete Carroll wait 2.5 hours to meet with him because he didn't want to leave class early.
Baiting QBs is his signature move. He'll intentionally let a receiver get open early in a play, and then recover and make a pick.
He once saw a homeless man under a bridge near the Seahawks facility, so he went to McDonald's and bought him food.
He told SI:
'Things I do probably look like madness, like I'm totally out of control, but there's always a plan. It's part of a greater scheme to get some eyes, to grow the market, to grow Seattle.'
