17 Things You Never Knew About Richard Sherman

Tony Manfred
Richard Sherman bolted onto the national stage with his wild postgame interview after winning the NFC championship game.

By now, America is well aware that Sherman is a Stanford-educated trash talker.

But he’s also a film junkie, an incredibly hard worker, and a role model for every kid born into inner-city poverty.

He finished second in his high school class with 4.1 GPA.

He has a 'near-photographic memory,' according to SI. He memorized his 18-letter, randomly generated Wifi password.

He grew up in Compton, and was the first Dominguez High School grad in 20 years to get a scholarship from Stanford.

Sherman's childhood home.

His dad still works as a trash man, waking up at 4 a.m. every day.

Sherman's father.

He's obsessed with watching tape. He has notes on every NFL receiver on his iPad, and watches film in bed.

He was picked 154th overall in the 2011 draft. 24 cornerbacks were taken before him.

He played wide receiver at Stanford, and only switched to cornerback in his junior year.

He only makes $US550,000 a year -- not much above the league minimum.

He almost transferred out of Stanford because he clashed with coach Jim Harbaugh. His mum convinced him to stay.

He was nearly suspended for testing positive for a Adderall, but the test was overturned.

In high school, he made USC coach Pete Carroll wait 2.5 hours to meet with him because he didn't want to leave class early.

His mum gave him $US5 for every 'A' he got in school.

Baiting QBs is his signature move. He'll intentionally let a receiver get open early in a play, and then recover and make a pick.

Source: NFL Films

He once saw a homeless man under a bridge near the Seahawks facility, so he went to McDonald's and bought him food.

Sherman delivering presents on Christmas.

He once showed up to watch Seahawks rookie practice on a jet ski.

He has an endorsement deal with Nike. He's the only NFL player in their new Flyknit commercial.

His shtick is completely calculated.

He told SI:

'Things I do probably look like madness, like I'm totally out of control, but there's always a plan. It's part of a greater scheme to get some eyes, to grow the market, to grow Seattle.'

