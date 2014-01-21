17 Things You Never Knew About Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman bolted onto the national stage with his wild postgame interview after winning the NFC championship game.

By now, America is well aware that Sherman is a Stanford-educated trash talker.

But he’s also a film junkie, an incredibly hard worker, and a role model for every kid born into inner-city poverty.

