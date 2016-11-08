Chaos hits 'Monday Night Football' as refs miss late hit by Richard Sherman that cost the Bills a field goal

The Buffalo Bills missed a chance at a field goal in the closing seconds of the first half of the “Monday Night Football” game against the Seattle Seahawks when a late hit by Richard Sherman actually helped his own team.

The incident came in the closing seconds with the Bills trailing 28-17 and going for a 53-yard field goal on first down.

Before the ball was snapped, Richard Sherman clearly started early and the play was stopped by officials for the offsides foul. But Sherman kept going and still tried to block the kick and fell right into the legs of the kicker, Dan Carpenter, and amazingly, this is just the beginning of the chaos.



Carpenter laid on the ground in obvious pain. Because of that, trainers rushed out to check on Carpenter. However, he popped up rather quickly and tried to wave them off (this is important as we will see in a moment).

Meanwhile, the officials flagged Sherman and the Seahawks for being offsides. Because he was unimpeded to the kicker, the play was not allowed to continue.

As a result, there can’t be a roughing-the-kicker foul because the play was dead. However, it would seem that the officials could have — and should have — flagged Sherman for a standard late hit, which would have still been a 15-yard penalty. Instead, the Bills only got five yards for the offsides.

Now here is where it gets really weird.

The Bills were out of timeouts. And because the trainers came out to treat Carpenter, they were charged a fourth timeout which meant Carpenter had to sit out at least one play.

The Bills now face a field-goal situation and their kicker can’t be on the field. Once head coach Rex Ryan figured this out, he was livid.



For some reason reason, after the explanation from the officials, many of the players thought the half was over and started going to the locker rooms.

The referee had to plead over the microphone multiple times for the players to return to the field.

But just when it looked like the Bills wouldn’t be able to try their field goal, the Bills came up with a plan. With three seconds to go, and still first down, they decided to do a quick spike. While this play is typically used to stop the clock, in this case, the Bills were just trying to waste a play so Carpenter could come back on the field.

Amazingly, we’re not done yet with the weird and wacky.

Now Carpenter is back on the field and the Bills are lining up for a 48-yard field goal. Except the umpire doesn’t even set the ball and clear the line until there are just two seconds left on the play clock.

Nobody notices that the play clock has expired until just as the Bills are snapping the ball. That’s when the back judge starts running in from the end zone to blow the play dead just as Carpenter is kicking — and making — his field goal attempt.

It doesn’t count.

Now the Bills are moved back five yards to their original line of scrimmage where this entire mess started.

Carpenter now gets to try from 53 yards, and of course, he missed it.

No points for the Bills and Ryan could only walk off the field in confusion.



Our feelings exactly, Rex.

NOW WATCH: What Tom Brady eats to play pro football at 39 years old



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.