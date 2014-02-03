21 Things You Should Know About The NFL Star Who Has Become A Household Name

Richard Sherman became a household name with his postgame interview with Erin Andrews after the NFC title game.
In the days after the rant, America has come to see a very different side of the notorious trash talker.
He’s also a film junkie, a hard worker, and a role model for every kid born into inner-city poverty.
He has a 'near-photographic memory,' according to SI. He memorized his 18-character, randomly generated Wi-Fi password.
He grew up in Compton, Calif., and was the first Dominguez High School grad in 20 years to get a scholarship from Stanford.
He's obsessed with watching tape. He has notes on every NFL receiver on his iPad, and watches film in bed.
He almost transferred out of Stanford because he clashed with coach Jim Harbaugh. His mum convinced him to stay.
In high school, he made USC coach Pete Carroll wait 2.5 hours to meet with him because he didn't want to leave class early.
As a teenager his email address was 'lockup2006' because Pete Carroll told him he could be a 'lock up corner.'
Baiting QBs is his signature move. He'll intentionally let a receiver get open early in a play, and then recover and make a pick.
He once saw a homeless man under a bridge near the Seahawks facility, so he went to McDonald's and bought him food.
After he made it to the NFL, he told players on his old high school team that they shouldn't focus on football.
He told SI:
'Things I do probably look like madness, like I'm totally out of control, but there's always a plan. It's part of a greater scheme to get some eyes, to grow the market, to grow Seattle.'
