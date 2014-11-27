Richard Sherman Rips NFL In Masterful Press Conference Puppet Show

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman criticised the NFL on topics ranging from player safety to the league’s media policy on Tuesday — and he did it with a comedy routine.

Sherman brought out a cardboard cut out of teammate Doug Baldwin and held a one-way conversation with it for two minutes.

It could have easily come off as incredibly corny and self-indulgent, but he actually pulled it off and touched on some serious problems he has with the league.

Sherman on the NFL telling players not to endorse alcohol:

“It seems like we’re in a league where they say, ‘Players, you don’t endorse any alcohol. Please don’t endorse alcohol. No DUIs, please.’ But yet a beer sponsor is their biggest sponsor. Doug, how do you feel about that?”

When the Doug Baldwin puppet asks Sherman about playing two games in five days, Sherman had this reaction:

“Oh my god! Jeeze! I almost didn’t realise that because they have been talking about player safety so much. And it’s like two games in five days doesn’t make it seem like you care about player safety.”

The Seahawks play the 49ers on Thursday — four days after they played the Cardinals.

Here’s Sherman’s full act (via Deadspin):

