CHART: Richard Sherman's Popularity Is Reaching Super Bowl Superstar Levels

Richard Sherman is now a household name after his post-game rant at the NFC Championship game, and his popularity is soaring to levels usually reserved for the game’s biggest stars.

Comparing the Google search volume for “Richard Sherman” to that of “Peyton Manning” shows that people are actually more interested in Sherman leading into this year’s Big Game. In addition, Sherman’s popularity is approaching a similar level to Ray Lewis during the weeks leading up to last year’s Super Bowl.

Sherman will need a huge game to catch up to the circus surrounding Manning’s departure from Indianapolis and subsequent signing with the Broncos in March, 2012, but Sherman is in the same neighbourhood.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.