Richard Sherman Is As Good As He Says He Is

Here is a breakdown of every pass thrown at Richard Sherman in the playoffs.

It comes from ProFootballFocus:

Attempts: 7

7 Completions: 2

2 Passes deflected: 2 (one intercepted by a teammate)

2 (one intercepted by a teammate) Yards: 10

10 Touchdowns: 0

Opponents attempted 116 total passes against the Seahawks in their three playoff games. Only 6% of those were directed Sherman’s way. Quarterbacks were avoiding him like grim death.

When they did throw his way, he got his hands on passes just as often as he let his receiver catch them.

Sherman talks a lot of trash. He more than backs it up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.