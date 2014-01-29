Richard Sherman's Incredible Photo Shows What It's Like To Be An NFL Star On Media Day

Cork Gaines

Next to Peyton Manning, Richard Sherman of the Seattle Seahawks was the most popular player at the Super Bowl media day.

To show what the swarm of media was like, he took a picture and posted it to Twitter. The scene is overwhelming.

Here is what that same crowd looked like from the other direction.

Richard ShermanGetty ImagesRichard Sherman at Super Bowl media day

