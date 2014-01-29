Richard Sherman's Incredible Photo Shows What It's Like To Be An NFL Star On Media Day

Next to Peyton Manning, Richard Sherman of the Seattle Seahawks was the most popular player at the Super Bowl media day.
To show what the swarm of media was like, he took a picture and posted it to Twitter. The scene is overwhelming.
Media Day was a blast! pic.twitter.com/5nNwtOQQmv
— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 28, 2014
Here is what that same crowd looked like from the other direction.
Getty ImagesRichard Sherman at Super Bowl media day
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.