Richard Sherman Explains Why The NFL Shouldn't Force Marshawn Lynch To Talk To The Media

In a column on the MMQB, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman criticised the NFL for forcing his teammate Marshawn Lynch to talk to the press.

Lynch has been fined $US100,000 for not holding press conferences after games this year. When he has done the occasional presser, he has recited the same answer to every question.

There’s no firm consensus on why Lynch does this, but Sherman offered some insight in the column.

He says it comes down to Lynch being terribly camera shy, and the NFL needs to be more sensitive to how hard it is for him to do media interviews. He compared it to forcing a reporter to play linebacker.

From Sherman:

Under Goodell the league continues to put players like Marshawn Lynch in a position to be mocked by the media, which seems to get a kick out of seeing people struggle on camera. As teammates we’re angry because we know what certain people do well and we know what they struggle with. Marshawn’s talking to the press is the equivalent of putting a reporter on a football field and telling him to tackle Adrian Peterson.

Lynch is required to make an appearance at media day on Tuesday. If he misses it, he could face more fines.

