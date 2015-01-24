Richard Sherman Had A Great Explanation For Why Kam Chancellor Is So Important To The Seahawks Defence

Strong safety Kam Chancellor has a well-earned reputation for his big hits as part of the Seattle Seahawks “Legion of Boom” secondary and teammate Richard Sherman had an entertaining explanation for why the player they call “Boom Boom” is so important.

Chancellor is a safety, but at 6-foot-3, 232 pounds, he is build more like a linebacker. Sherman highlights that size, and the ferocity that comes with it, to the difference between a wild dog and a lion.

Chancellor is still not as well-known as the more outspoken Sherman. But that could change with a menacing performance in the Super Bowl.

