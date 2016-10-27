Richard Sherman wore a full Harry Potter costume to a press conference because his son asked him to

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman arrived at his usual Wednesday media session in full Harry Potter regalia, Gryffindor robes, wand, and circle glasses included.

As Sherman explained to reporters after walking across the room while his phone played the Harry Potter film franchise theme music, his son asked him to dress up for Halloween, so he did.

He added that playing five quarters of football — which the Seahawks did on Sunday night in a wonky 6-6 tie against the Cardinals — was about as hard as a game, er, match of Quidditch.

“Quidditch, you know, the beaters, the chasers, trying to find the golden snitch … that’s tough,” Sherman said.

Sherman’s Harry Potter fandom has been well-documented over the years. A 2014 profile in the New York Times revealed that he devoured all the books, and, as a student at Stanford, attended the midnight releases of the movies when they came out (though never in costume).

The Seattle media missed its opportunity to ask Sherman his thoughts on “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” though as I’m sure we can all agree, Sherman presumably didn’t like it as much as the originals.

