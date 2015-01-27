Richard Sherman Says The NFL Won't Punish The Patriots Because Their Owner Is Best Friends With Roger Goodell

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman wasted no time trolling the Patriots about the deflated-footballs scandal.

In his arrival press conference shortly after landing in Phoenix, Sherman told reporters that he didn’t think the NFL would punish the Patriots because of the relationship between Pats owner Robert Kraft and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, which he described as a “conflict of interest.”

From Sherman (via the Seattle Times):

“Will they be punished? Probably not. Not as long Robert Kraft and Roger Goodell are still taking pictures at their respective homes. (Goodell) was just at Kraft’s house last week before the AFC Championship. Talk about conflict of interest. As long as that happens, it won’t affect them at all.”

Sherman is referring to this photo of Goodell hanging out with Kraft and his girlfriend the night before New England’s 45-7 win in the AFC title game:

As Roger Goodell evaluates DEFLATEGATE, let’s remember he was at Robert Kraft’s home night before AFC title game. pic.twitter.com/VFWc3P1PAB

— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 21, 2015

Goodell fined the Patriots and Bill Belichick a total of $US750,000 and took away their first-round pick after they were caught spying on opposing teams in 2007.

Kraft told ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. that the punishment was too harsh, saying, “He really was much too tough on us. He did what he thought was right for the league, and that’s what I want him to do even if it goes in the short term against the best interest of the Patriots. I want him to represent what’s in the league’s best interest, even if his judgment isn’t pure.”

Most Seahawks players have taken the high road on this, but Sherman wouldn’t be Sherman if he didn’t get a dig in.

Here’s the video:

