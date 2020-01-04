Richard Sherman blasted critics of his risky contract after he earned an extra $5 million by hitting some tough incentives

Rick Scuteri/AP Richard Sherman.

In 2018, Richard Sherman was coming off a torn Achilles and signed a deal without an agent with the San Francisco 49ers that contained only $US3 million in guarantees and a lot of money in bonuses and incentives.

In 2019, Sherman made as much as $US5 million in bonuses by hitting those incentives, including $US3 million for being named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro rosters.

On Friday, Sherman called out several people who were critical of the deal at the time and suggested other players also negotiate deals without an agent.

Richard Sherman’s big gamble paid off in 2019 with a stellar season for the San Francisco 49ers, and he made sure to let his critics know on Friday.

Sherman earned (in our estimation) $US5 million in incentives this season. According to contract details reported by Spotrac and NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Sherman made $US3 million in bonuses by making the Pro Bowl and All-Pro rosters. By making the Pro Bowl this season, he also raised his base salary next season from $US7 million to $US8 million, according to Garafolo.

John Hefti/AP Sherman had one of the best seasons of his career in 2019.

And in December, Sherman told reporters that although he wasn’t on pace to hit the $US1 million incentive in his deal to play 90% of snaps, 49ers general manager John Lynch paid him the bonus anyway. Sherman finished the season playing 87.5% of snaps, according to Football Outsiders.

The deal looks good now, but Sherman took a gamble on himself when he signed with the 49ers in 2018. His three-year deal was worth up to $US39 million but came with only $US3 million guaranteed. Sherman also negotiated the deal without an agent. He was coming off a torn Achilles when he signed the deal, and at 31, many in the NFL world thought Sherman had done himself a disservice by signing a deal with few guarantees at a critical juncture in his career.

On Friday, after being named an All-Pro, Sherman asked fans to send him the criticism of his deal, and he then rubbed it in their faces.

He even called out former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman and NFL analyst Joe Thomas.

Remember this? Pockets looking right. https://t.co/B7nwsQjGwq — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

Yea appreciate this brilliant take. https://t.co/LU3sP0jT38 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

Maybe it’s a tale of players knowing their abilities and believing in themselves. More players have incentives that can’t be achieved and are negotiated by agents but hey let’s not talk about that https://t.co/Jet2cJoQyC — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

In 2018, Sherman told Business Insider why he chose not to work with an agent.

“I didn’t feel like I needed one,” Sherman said. “I can have conversations with general managers and understand my value in comparison to other players in the league.”

Sherman added that it would be cheaper to hire a lawyer and pay a onetime fee than give a cut of his next contract to an agent.

“A onetime fee to any contract lawyer – there are many lawyers that work with the league and through the NFLPA,” he said. “There’s nothing that an agent could do for me that I couldn’t do for myself or I couldn’t hire someone to do at a smaller fee.”

Sherman doubled down on his point on Friday, recommending that players consider not using an agent (though not every player’s contract has worked out as well as Sherman’s).

No agent fees for me. Get to keep the money that I earned. Fellas these agents negotiate incentives into deals all the time. You do all the work achieving them and they see the benefit. ????????‍♂️ — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

Sherman finished the season with 61 tackles, 11 passes defended, and three interceptions. Pro Football Focus graded him as one of the top cornerbacks this season and named him the best cornerback of the decade.

