Richard Sherman's Great Response To A Question About Strippers

At the end of a one-hour press conference at Super Bowl Media Day, Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman got blindsided by a bizarre question about how we should keep women from becoming strippers.

He handled it as well as he could have handled it.

The exchange:

REPORTER: “All you football guys going into the strip clubs and throwing, raining down on these strippers, I think that’s a bad example for our young ladies. How could we stop that? Because i think that’s a bad example that we are setting for our young girls that they need to be strippers.” RICHARD SHERMAN: “I’ve never gone into a strip club and thrown money, so I couldn’t tell you. But I guess trying to understand that there are other avenues, other ways to make money, that women can do anything they want in this world. You can go out there and be CEO of a company, and the same can be said for kids in the innercity. The ceiling is limitless and don’t limit yourself to those possibility and those circumstances.”

There you have it.

