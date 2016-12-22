Richard Sherman apologizes after telling reporter 'I'll ruin your career'

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman got into a fiery argument with Seattle radio host Jim Moore on Tuesday, telling Moore he would “ruin [his] career” by making sure his credentials were rescinded.

The exchange began during Sherman’s press conference, when Moore pressed Sherman on his critical comments about offensive coordinator Darren Bevell’s play-calling decisions following Seattle’s Week 15 win against the Rams.

“What I don’t quite understand is Darrell Bevell is calling plays and he thinks they’re going to work and yet you think you maybe have a better handle of what should be called?” Moore said to Sherman, according to Pro Football Talk.

“No, we’ve just had a prior experience so we talked about it,” Sherman responded, referring to the Malcolm Butler’s interception that sealed the Super Bowl for the Patriots over the Seahawks two seasons ago. “But let me guess, you have a better play call. Let me guess, you have better experience.”

“No, I don’t have better experience,” Moore said.

“Then you should probably, you know, stop,” Sherman said.

After the press conference ended, Sherman and Moore continued to talk, and Sherman’s words got more personal.

From Pro Football Talk:

“You don’t want to go there,” Sherman said to Moore. “You do not. I’ll ruin your career.” “You’ll ruin my career?” Moore said. “Yes. Yes, I will.” “How are you going to do that?” “I’ll make sure you don’t get your media pass any more,” Sherman said. “Oh, is that right?” Moore said. “Yes. Yes it is,” Sherman said.

Later in the day, Sherman took to Twitter to apologise to Moore for the outburst.

More to the point, in an additional tweet Sherman noted that he doesn’t even have any control over media credentials anyway:

Despite Sherman’s umbrage with the offensive play calls, the team clinched the NFC West and looks likely to lock down a first-round bye for the playoffs. They play the Cardinals this weekend.

