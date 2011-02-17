Oakland Has No Need For The Franchise Tag, Re-signs Richard Seymour

Photo: AP

Despite all that we’ve heard about how free agents won’t be signing new deals until there’s a new CBA, the Oakland Raiders have reportedly agreed to a two-year, $30 million deal with Richard Seymour.It’s still true that free agents won’t be signing with other teams until there’s a new labour agreement, but the Raiders have shown that not every team is reluctant to pay its own players.



SI’s Jim Trotter reports that the Raiders might use the franchise tag on Zach Miller now that they won’t need it for Seymour.

