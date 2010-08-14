Climatologist Warns Of Second Dust Bowl In Growing Southwest Desert

A climatologist at Columbia University says the Southwest looks forward to “permanent drought” conditions on par with the Dust Bowl of the 1930s.



Arizona was already an arid and hot, but here’s how Professor Richard Seager says it will get worse.

Grist:

A critical player in this drying cycle is the planetary-scale circulation system known as the Hadley cell… The Hadley cell is growing. Its expansion above a larger swath of the American Southwest, along with a shifting of the jet stream and many storms northward, is a worrisome trend, says Seager. It means there is little chance that the Southwest can avoid becoming drier in the coming decades. In fact, when Seager’s team analysed some 49 computer projections of the region’s likely future climate, using 19 major climate models, all but three scenarios agreed: drought ahead.

Will a growing desert cut away property values in the Southwest? Maybe not, but it will increase air conditioning costs and devastate whatever agriculture there is.

