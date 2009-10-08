Now For Sale: Richard Scrushy's Stuff!

Remember Richard Scrushy?

He’s the HealthSouth founder who was called the “CEO of fraud” and ordered to pay nearly $2.9 billion to shareholders because of a massive accounting deceit that nearly bankrupt the rehabilitation chain. That’s after he was acquitted in a federal criminal case over related charges, found Jesus, became a televangelist — and nearly got away with it all.

Now, he’s serving a nearly seven-year sentence for a 2006 conviction in a separate state government bribery case (he paid the governor for a seat on a state health care policy board). But lawyers are still trying to use of the remnants of his lavish lifestyle to pay down his massive civil penalty.

A recent auction of 19 cars raised $850,000 and the sale of a yacht, “Chez Soiree,” is pending, but yesterday, Scrushy’s lakefront estate in Alabama and other items effectively went up for bidding.

AP: Imprisoned HealthSouth Corp. founder Richard Scrushy’s lakefront estate in Alabama is going up for auction to help pay an almost-$2.9 billion court judgment.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said Wednesday that Scrushy’s 13,000-square-foot home at Lake Martin will go up for sale Nov. 9. County records say the property is worth $6.2 million.

Two of Scrushy’s boats, a golf cart and several personal watercraft will be up for auction Oct. 19.

We did a little digging to see what some the targeted items look like. The list is immense — see here and here from the Birmingham News, including a Picasso, a Lamborghini and two Cessna planes — but here’s a sampling in photos.

[slide

permalink="alabama-lakeront-estate-1″

title="Alabama Lakeront Estate"

This is the $6.2 million lakefront estate in Alabama just up for auction.

As CNBC reported, it's is one of Scruhsy's four mansions. The home is on Lake Martin, 80 miles southeast of Birmingham. It's 'by far the biggest house on the lake,' and Scrushy's neighbours apparently call the mansion 'the World's Largest La Quinta Inn.'

Image: Birmingham News via al.com

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acd14280000000000cdfaa5/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink="the-yacht-2″

title="The Yacht"

Scrushy's 92-foot yacht, 'Chez Soiree,' is also for sale.

But as the Birmingham Business Journal reports, HealthSouth is asking a circuit court judge for a temporary restraining order on the sale of the yacht because Scrushy claims he does not own it. He says a Cayman Islands-based firm bearing his middle name, Marin Ltd., does, and the true owner still needs to be determined by the court. Either way, it sounds like Scrushy's.

Image: cnbc.com

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acd12fa00000000000e5d76/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink="another-alabama-villa-3″

title="Another Alabama Villa"

As reported by the Birmingham (AL) News, Scrushy's other property's include this $2.2 million, 16,000 square feet Vestavia Hills mansion…

Image: Birmingham News via al.com

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acd140c0000000000b6547e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink="another-beachfront-home-4″

title="Another Beachfront Home"

…this $669,200 beach home in Baldwin County.

Image: Birmingham News via al.com

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acd1437000000000087ed58/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink="palm-beach-5″

title="Palm Beach"

…and this $10.9 million mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.

Image: Bloomberg via Birmingham News via al.com

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acd14450000000000d0c78f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink="car-1-6″

title="Car 1″

Scrushy loved cars; here are the 19 that were recently auctioned off for $850,000.

First is this 1929 Cadillac Phaeton. There's more…

Image: cbs42.com

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acd0ac9000000000009c3d6/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink="car-2-7″

title="Car 2″

1947 Nash Super 600

Image: cbs42.com

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acd0adb0000000000ba2a16/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink="car-3-8″

title="Car 3″

2002 Bentley Azure

Image: cbs42.com

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acd0ae300000000005702c2/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink="car-4-9″

title="Car 4″

1955 Mercury Monterrey

Image: cbs42.com

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acd0aef0000000000eefefb/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink="car-5-10″

title="Car 5″

2002 Cadillac Escalade EXT

Image: cbs42.com

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acd0afd000000000009a163/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink="car-6-11″

title="Car 6″

1978 Mercedes 300D

Image: cbs42.com

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acd0b0d0000000000d03e8e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink="car-7-12″

title="Car 7″

1993 GMC Suburban

Image: cbs42.com

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acd0b1e00000000005f7e1c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink="car-8-13″

title="Car 8″

1997 GMC Suburban

Image: cbs42.com

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acd0b34000000000049d3c1/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink="car-9-14″

title="Car 9″

1966 Pontiac GTO

Image: cbs42.com

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acd0b44000000000049c324/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink="car-10-15″

title="Car 10″

1995 AM General Hummer

Image: cbs42.com

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acd0b8e0000000000afe449/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink="car-11-16″

title="Car 11″

1997 Jaguar XJ6

Image: cbs42.com

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acd0b9a0000000000ebdbf0/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink="car-12-17″

title="Car 12″

1987 Mercedes-Benz 560

Image: cbs42.com

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acd0ba500000000001578e5/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink="car-13-18″

title="Car 13″

2006 Mini Cooper

Image: cbs42.com

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acd0bb0000000000052958f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink="car-14-19″

title="Car 14″

2001 Porsche 911

Image: cbs42.com

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acd0bbc0000000000e52410/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink="car-15-20″

title="Car 15″

2000 GMC Yukon Denali

Image: cbs42.com

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acd0bca0000000000888daf/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink="car-16-21″

title="Car 16″

1997 Porsche 911

Image: cbs42.com

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acd0bd8000000000027d6b6/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink="car-17-22″

title="Car 17″

1994 BMW Eight Series

Image: cbs42.com

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acd0bf10000000000378bef/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink="car-18-23″

title="Car 18″

2000 BMW Seven Series

Image: cbs42.com

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acd0bff0000000000abecd3/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink="car-19-24″

title="Car 19″

Rolls Royce Corniche

Image: cbs42.com

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acd0c130000000000aefa3d/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink="see-also-25″

title="See Also"

Scrushy's in jail for bribing a governor. Here's how other politicians legally spend 'party building' money on themselves.

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5db9b914583a9c49b6b3b100/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

