Richard Scruggs' Son To Follow In Dad's Footsteps To Big House

Mississippi lawyer Richard Scruggs was sentenced last Friday to five years in prison for bribing a judge. His son’s going, too. It turns out Zach Scruggs was also involved in the bribery scheme and pleaded guilty (just like dad!). However, Zach only gets 14 months.



NYT: Zach Scruggs, son of Mississippi lawyer Richard F. Scruggs, was sentenced to 14 months in prison on Wednesday for his part in a scheme to bribe a judge.

The government had recommended probation for Zach Scruggs, 34, also a lawyer, who was sentenced by Judge Neal B. Biggers Jr. at a hearing in Federal District Court in Oxford, Miss.

Richard Scruggs, 62, who spearheaded legal settlements with tobacco firms that provided $206 billion to 46 states, was sentenced on Friday to the maximum five years in prison for his role in the scheme. He pleaded guilty in March to conspiring to pay a $40,000 bribe to a state judge who handled a lawsuit on how to divide $26.5 million in legal fees from an $89 million settlement over insurance claims from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

