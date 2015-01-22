An Artist Updated A Classic Children's Book For The Digital Age -- And It's Hilarious

Artist Tony Ruth has reimagined Richard Scarry’s “Busytown” children’s book for the 21st century in an ongoing art project called “Businesstown.”

Scarry’s classic story, published in 1994, illustrates a town full of workers and teaches children names for different professions.

The original tale features a cat who runs a grocery store, a fox as a janitor, a baboon who works as a librarian, and a mouse who runs a bakery.

Ruth’s “Businesstown” updates this classic with jobs that have come about in the digital age.

Businesstown is “an ongoing project attempting to explain our highly intangible, deeply disruptive, data-driven, venture-backed, gluten-free economic meritocracy to the uninitiated,” Ruth writes on his Tumblr. “With apologies to Richard Scarry.”

Ruth is an artist and illustrator by trade and you can see more of his work here, or follow along with Businesstown on Instagram.

A photo posted by Tony Ruth (@businesstown) on Jan 13, 2015 at 9:58pm PST

A photo posted by Tony Ruth (@businesstown) on Jan 13, 2015 at 10:09pm PST

A photo posted by Tony Ruth (@businesstown) on Jan 13, 2015 at 10:10pm PST

A photo posted by Tony Ruth (@businesstown) on Jan 13, 2015 at 10:13pm PST

A photo posted by Tony Ruth (@businesstown) on Jan 13, 2015 at 10:13pm PST

A photo posted by Tony Ruth (@businesstown) on Jan 13, 2015 at 10:14pm PST

A photo posted by Tony Ruth (@businesstown) on Jan 13, 2015 at 10:14pm PST

A photo posted by Tony Ruth (@businesstown) on Jan 14, 2015 at 10:58am PST

A photo posted by Tony Ruth (@businesstown) on Jan 14, 2015 at 10:58am PST

The Thought Leader A photo posted by Tony Ruth (@businesstown) on Jan 18, 2015 at 6:57pm PST

#10: The Brogrammers A photo posted by Tony Ruth (@businesstown) on Jan 19, 2015 at 8:33pm PST

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.