An Artist Updated A Classic Children's Book For The Digital Age -- And It's Hilarious

Artist Tony Ruth has reimagined Richard Scarry’s “Busytown” children’s book for the 21st century in an ongoing art project called “Businesstown.”
Scarry’s classic story, published in 1994, illustrates a town full of workers and teaches children names for different professions.
The original tale features a cat who runs a grocery store, a fox as a janitor, a baboon who works as a librarian, and a mouse who runs a bakery.
Ruth’s “Businesstown” updates this classic with jobs that have come about in the digital age.
Businesstown is “an ongoing project attempting to explain our highly intangible, deeply disruptive, data-driven, venture-backed, gluten-free economic meritocracy to the uninitiated,” Ruth writes on his Tumblr. “With apologies to Richard Scarry.”
Ruth is an artist and illustrator by trade and you can see more of his work here, or follow along with Businesstown on Instagram.
