RICHARD RUSSELL On The Growing Signs Of A Severe Recession

Richard Russell says we’re living in hard times like nothing since the 1930s, and it could be getting worse. He tells King World News:



The signs are growing. I can see the signs in the number of vagrants in La Jolla and south in Pacific Beach (California). As I drive by I see little clusters of men and women (mostly men) huddled in doorways or sitting in the bushes beside the roads. These are vagrants, always a sign of a severe recession. Men holding cardboard signs stand by the side of the road. The signs read, ‘Vet needs work’ or ‘Single mum needs food for her three children.’

Where do these people live? I wonder, where do they sleep? How do they have the energy to stand in the blaring sun all day with their cardboard signs? But they are the signs of hard times. I’ve seen them before — in the 1930s. Today they are pushing shopping carts around the city, carts filled with junk — old blankets, tin cans, old toys, anything, it seems to fill up their carts.

These are the remnants of society, the ‘leftovers.’ How do they survive? I keep wondering and it scares me. These are people who have lost everything and it is spreading. On Wall Street they’re ‘taking it to the streets.’ But these people are being shoved into the streets and the alleys and the bushes of every town in the US.

Russell recommends buying gold as an asset that will hold value “when all else is suffering from devastation.”

Read more at King World News >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.