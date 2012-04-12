RICHARD RUSSELL: Fiat Money Will Collapse, The Barter System Will Be King, Crime And Violence Will Surge

Richard Russell

Photo: Casey Research via YouTube

Richard Russell, long-time author of the Dow Theory Letters, continues to be bearish on the financial markets and the global economy.Lately, the only things he’s bullish on is gold and…guns.



From King World News:

If the government does provide a large round of stimulus … (we) will see the end of fiat money and probably a new monetary system and a new governmental system. Europe and Asia will both go through chaos. Immigration to the US will be huge.

The eurozone will come apart. The barter system will be king. Real estate, gold, silver and diamonds will be the main vehicles of wealth (along with weapons). Start now watching the stocks of Sturm Ruger (below) and Smith & Wesson.

Russell advice — For ultimate safety over the long pull, buy and own bullion gold, silver, and gem quality diamonds as well as collectible treasures. If you don’t believe me on collectibles, check the prices they are going for at auctions.

In this backdrop, Russell warns:

Get ready for a crime wave — a large segment of the population will do ‘whatever it has to’ in order to obtain food. Hungry men and women can be desperate and lawless.

Read the whole piece at KingWorldNews.com.

