A mentor to some of Wall Street's biggest names has died -- here's what he taught them

Legendary dealmaker Richard Rainwater died on Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas from a rare neurological disease, the New York Times reported.

He was 71.

Since 2009, the billionaire investor and entrepreneur had been battling progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) — a fatal, fast-moving, degenerative brain disease.

Rainwater, the son of a Fort Worth grocer, was born on June 15, 1944. He graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in mathematics. He received his MBA from Stanford.

He began his career as an investment banker before getting an offer from a classmate, Sid Bass, to manage the Bass family portfolio. There, he made a fortune and became known for his Disney deal in 1984 that helped turn around the company.

He left Bass Enterprises in 1986 and went on to later found and cofound a number of companies including, ENSCO International, Columbia Hospital Corporation, Mid Ocean Limited, and Crescent Real Estate Equities, according to his bio.

Rainwater had an estimated net worth of $US3 billion. He was also a part-owner of the Texas Rangers baseball team. He was a big philanthropist, having donated $US265 million to charitable organisations.

Rainwater was also a mentor many of the industry’s biggest players, including Barry Sternlicht, CEO of Starwood Capital; Eddie Lampert, founder of ESL Partners and chairman of Sears Holdings; Barry Volpert, cofounder of Crestview; Daniel Stern, founder of Reservoir Capital Group, John Phelan, cofounder of MSD Capital; John Goff of Crescent Real Estate Holdings; Ken Hersh, CEO of NGP Energy Capital Management; John Scully, founder of SPO Partners; and David Bonderman of TPG Capital.

In 2012, CNBC hosted a special edition of “Squawk Box” to pay tribute to Rainwater. The titans shared a number of anecdotes about their mentor. We’ve included them below.

Sternlicht: 'I felt like I was going to see the Darth Vader of deals, except he was so nice...' Phawker Barry Sternlicht, Starwood Capital Group chairman & CEO, met Rainwater after attending Harvard Business School when he wrote him a letter. 'He was like a grown up child. It was like he waited his whole life to meet you...He left such a great message for a America because he was so optimistic,' Sternlicht said. 'I felt like I was going to see Darth Vader of deals, except he was so nice. He was the white knight.' Source: CNBC Stern: 'He still loves this -- the game. He's brilliant at it.' CNBC.com Back in 2012, Dan Stern, founder & co-CEO of Reservoir Capital, said Rainwater still traded stocks despite his disease. 'The disease is such that his cognitive function is perfect. He has a difficulty communicating because it affects your vocal chords, but when he still gets up and goes to the office and trades stocks. It's amazing. He has liked, and been really right, he has liked equities, which is really rare for him and he's been long big-cap high quality equities here.' 'He still loves this -- the game. He's brilliant at it. All of his cognitive functions are there and if you can communicate with him it's incredible... And his sense of humour.' Source; CNBC Volpert: 'You should have enough conviction to put 25% of your capital into one thing or you shouldn't do it' CNBC.com Barry Volpert, Crestview Partners co-founder, met Rainwater more than 20 years years ago. 'The ideas are everything. You can always find the capital. The ideas are really rare. You should have enough conviction to put 25% of your capital into any one thing or you shouldn't do it...Then he said 'If you don't find anything to do, just don't anything.' And I said to him 'for how long?' And he said he had gone as long as two years between his 8th investment and his 9th investment and that was just fine with him. You think about that in a transactional firm such as Goldman Sachs where I came out of... two years is an enormous amount of time.' Source; CNBC Volpert: 'It was like sitting with Yoda, the master.' Walt Disney Studios 'When I went to see Richard for advice for what I should do next in my career. It's another Richard story. I flew from London to Tuscon to Canyon Ranch to meet him and he wasn't there... He was playing golf. He was in Tuscon. Two hours later he showed up off the golf course and saw me and said 'Oh good grief you have been waiting here haven't you?' And we spent seven hours over dinner and breakfast talking about investments... It was unbelievable. It was like sitting with Yoda, the master,' Volpert said. Source; CNBC Phelan: ''This is Richard Rainwater' and I said 'Sure it is' and I used this rather inappropriate expletive.' CNBC.com John Phelan, co-managing partner and co-founder of MSD Capital (the fund that manages Michael Dell's money), first connected with Rainwater when he wrote him a letter for a summer internship. 'I remember it really clearly. He called me on Friday about 4:15 p.m. and I answered the phone and he goes, 'Is John Phelan in?' I said, 'Yes, this is John.' He said, 'This is Richard Rainwater' and I said 'Sure it is' and I used this rather inappropriate expletive. I heard

in this southern accent, 'E

xcuse me?' And I realised it was Richard Rainwater and 'I went 'oh my God it's Richard Rainwater.' I'm really sorry. I apologise. I thought one of my classmates was playing a joke.' He started laughing. He said 'that's a good one.'' Source: CNBC Phelan: 'He asked me a question to this day I still use in interviews' Shutterstock 'He asked me a question which to this day I still use in interviews, which was 'Of all the businesses you've looked at what's the best one and why?' It's a really tough question if you think about it.' 'My answer -- what I said to him was, I think a great business, I haven't spent lot of time looking at it would be parking garages in New York City because you have a fixed asset, not a lot of capital intensity and you got future development.' Source: CNBC Source: CNBC Goff: 'I got the call of my lifetime' CNBC.com John Goff of Crescent Real Estate Holdings was working as a CPA when and he was assigned to Rainwater as a client. 'For whatever reason he developed a personal interest in me,' Goff said. 'Shortly after, I got the call of my lifetime' Source: CNBC Hersh: 'The fact that he made the call is something I don't think people do today' CNBC Ken Hersh, co-Founder and the CEO of NGP Energy Capital Management, wrote him a 'cold-call letter' for a summer job after his first year as a business student at Stanford. 'The phone call came the next day and I picked up the phone and he said 'Do you want the quote?... 'I heard you work at Morgan Stanley. I called a buddy over there and heard you were great and I need to talk to you.' I got on a plane and flew down. The fact that he made the call is something I don't think people do today.' Source: CNBC

