'Instagram hijacker' Richard Prince has another new exhibit and it's just other people's paintings in frames

Madison Malone Kircher Several paintings from the ‘Originals’ collection.

Richard Prince, the artist behind the controversial Instagram print collection that reportedly sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars, is showing another exhibit in New York City right now.

Prince did not create any new materials for this collection, but acted more like a curator — not that he distinguishes between art and curation. Printed at the top of the exhibit’s program is the Prince quote, “I don’t see any difference between what I collect and what I make.”

Currently on display at the Gagosian Gallery in on Madison Avenue, the cheekily named “Untitled (original)” features book covers from retro adult novels framed beside the original paintings that inspired them. The books are taken from Prince’s massive collection, according to Gagosian.

Prince is known for appropriating the work of others.

“Mining images from mass media, advertising and entertainment, Prince has continuously redefined authorship and ownership as they relate to contemporary art,” explains the Gagosian Gallery website.

The Gagosian Gallery & Bookshop is located on the Upper East Side at 976 Madison Avenue. Prince's collection can be found just behind the Gagosian bookstore. The collection features 28 of Prince's works. Here are two of the pieces in Prince's collection. You can see the artworks in each set are nearly identical, aside from the words added on the book covers. This is a close-up of one of the artist's combinations, 'For Women Only.' Here is picture of the art from western novel 'Pistol Johnny.' Prince's collection uses novels with adult themes, many of which feature nurses as the central characters. Here is a picture of novel 'Beauty Contestant Nurse.' This is the artwork from the 1963 novel 'Julie Jones Cape Canaveral Nurse.' Prince's 'Untitled (original)' collection will be on display at Gagosian until June 20.

