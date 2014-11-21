HBO CEO: Director Mike Nichols Was A Legend

Peter Kramer/AP Photo Frequent collaborators Meryl Streep and Mike Nichols at the 35th Annual Lincoln Center Film Society Tribute.

Oscar-winning director Mike Nichols died Wed. evening at the age of 83.

Nichols, best known for his work on “The Graduate” and “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”, was in the process of working on a project for HBO called “Master Class,” an adaptation of the Tony-winning play, starring Meryl Streep.

During an event at New York City’s Paley Center for Media Thursday morning, HBO CEO Richard Plepler remembered the director as an “extraordinary talent” and “consummate gentleman.”

“[Nichols was] one of the legends. Legend is often overused, particularly in our business. He was a legend,” said Plepler. “Most importantly, [he was] just an unbelievably decent man. [He] had time for everyone [and] mentored young talent. That is a vacuum that will not be filled.”

Nichols previously worked on 2003 HBO miniseries “Angels in America” which also starred Streep.

In a statement to Deadline, Streep recalled working with Nichols.

“An inspiration and joy to know, a director who cried when he laughed, a friend without whom, well, we can’t imagine our world, an indelible irreplaceable man,” said Streep.

