Racing legend Richard Petty attended his first NASCAR race in 3 months to support his driver Bubba Wallace

On Sunday, NASCAR announced that a noose was found in Wallace’s garage stall, prompting his fellow drivers and figures around the sports world to offer messages of solidarity.

Petty was out front with Wallace as his fellow drivers stood with him for the pre-race ceremonies.

Racing legend Richard Petty was at Talladega Superspeedway on Monday to cheer on his driver Bubba Wallace.

According to ESPN’s Marty Smith, Petty decided to make the trip to Talladega after a noose was found in Wallace’s garage stall on Sunday. Wallace drives the No. 43 care for Richard Petty Motorsports.

For Petty, 82, it was the first race he’s attended in person since the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic back in March.

Sources told ESPN that Petty said the “most important thing for me right now is hugging my driver.” On Monday, he got to do just that.

Powerful intro by NASCAR as an emotional Bubba Wallace is embraced by Richard Petty and other drivers pic.twitter.com/FejJfoncTk — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 22, 2020

Petty offered more of his thoughts in a statement on Monday.

“I’m enraged by the act of someone placing a noose in the garage stall of my race team. There is absolutely no place in our sport or our society for racism. This filthy act serves as a reminder of how far we still have to go to eradicate racial prejudice and it galvanizes my resolve to use the resources of Richard Petty Motorsports to create change,” Petty wrote.

“The sick person who perpetrated this act must be found, exposed, and swiftly and immediately expelled from NASCAR. I believe in my heart this despicable act is not representative of the competitors I see each day in the NASCAR garage area. I stand shoulder to shoulder with Bubba, yesterday, today, tomorrow and every day forward.”

