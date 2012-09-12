HEDGE FUND MANAGER: This Dress Would Be Appropriate For The Office

Hedge fund manager Richard Perry, the founder of Perry Partners, attended his wife Lisa’s Mercedes Benz Fashion Week show where she presented her 2013 spring collection.



During the fashion show, Bloomberg News’ Amanda Gordon asked the hedge fund titan to share his thoughts on what piece from his wife’s collection would be office appropriate.

From Bloomberg News:

Asked what dresses would be appropriate to wear to the office, he pointed to a just-below-the-knee swingy white dress. The program described it as a “leather lunar dress in white lambskin.”

“You could wear it with a jacket,” Perry, the chairman of Barneys New York, said.

Here’s the dress he describes:

A model poses during the Lisa Perry spring 2013 presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on September 5, 2012 in New York City.

Photo: Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Perry Partners is up ~8% YTD, according to a recent report from CNBC’s Kate Kelly.

