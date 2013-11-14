Hedge Funder Richard Perry Bought Herbalife And More FedEx During The Third Quarter

Hedge fund manager Richard Perry, who runs Perry Capital, has

filed his third-quarter 13Fwith the Securities and Exchange Commission.

During the quarter ended September 30, Perry snapped up a position in Herbalife. Perry held 2,632,138 million shares in the quarter.

Perry also added to his FedEx position during the third-quarter, the filing shows. He held 4.2 million shares compared with 3.9 million shares in Q2.

FedEx is one of Perry’s top holdings.

Hedge funds only have to disclose their long equity holdings in 13F filings. These are also the long positions they held as of September 30, so they could have added to or reduced their positions since then.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.