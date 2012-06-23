WHOOPS! This GOP Senate Candidate Already Celebrated The Supreme Court Striking Down Obamacare

Richard Mourdock, the Indiana state treasurer who pulled off a stunning upset last month in the U.S. Senate Republican primary, already inadvertently released videos celebrating the Supreme Court’s decision to rule the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional.



The problem, of course: It hasn’t been ruled unconstitutional. That ruling won’t come until next Monday or Thursday. But Politico’s Alex Burns first noticed that Mourdock’s campaign uploaded four videos to YouTube on Thursday, each one preparing for a different decision by the court.

Mourdock spokesman Chris Conner told Politico that the campaign was simply being prepared. In a statement provided to Business Insider, the Indiana Democratic Party blasted Mourdock’s “‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ style response.”

“This bush league mistake is bad for Richard Mourdock because it reveals the truth: He’s all about politics, not solving serious issues for Hoosier families,” said Ben Ray, the Indiana Democratic Party press secretary. “Mourdock’s pre-taped ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ style response shows just how cynical he’s become as he struggles to get Hoosier voters to accept his TEA Party politics.”

This is the original find, which celebrates the court’s decision and encourages supporters to “contribute generously” to his campaign to prevent “Obamacare 2.0.”

Here's one prepared for the other side — an upholding — the one that "none of us really thought could happen."

And another was prepared for a split decision, in which the court upheld most of the law but ruled the individual mandate unconstitutional:

