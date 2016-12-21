Richard Marx helped subdue an unruly passenger having a mysterious meltdown on a Korean Air flight

Cadie Thompson

Famous musician Richard Marx helped subdue a violent passenger on a Korean Air flight Tuesday. 

Marx said via Twitter that a man sitting next to him and his wife, Daisy Fuentes, began attacking fellow passengers and crew during their flight from Hanoi, Vietnam to Seoul, South Korea. The crew was “ill equipped to handle the situation” so Marx stepped in to help the flight attendant in restraining the passenger. 

The “chaotic and dangerous event” lasted about four hours and Marx was able to capture much of the event with his camera. He shared the intense ordeal on Twitter. 

Korean Air did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

 

 

 

