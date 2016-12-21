Richard Marx helped subdue an unruly passenger having a mysterious meltdown on a Korean Air flight

Famous musician Richard Marx helped subdue a violent passenger on a Korean Air flight Tuesday.

Marx said via Twitter that a man sitting next to him and his wife, Daisy Fuentes, began attacking fellow passengers and crew during their flight from Hanoi, Vietnam to Seoul, South Korea. The crew was “ill equipped to handle the situation” so Marx stepped in to help the flight attendant in restraining the passenger.

You will be hearing about our flight#480 on @KoreanAir_KE . Passenger next to us attacked passengers and crew. Crew completely ill trained.

— Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 20, 2016

The “chaotic and dangerous event” lasted about four hours and Marx was able to capture much of the event with his camera. He shared the intense ordeal on Twitter.

We have video of entire chaotic and dangerous event on @KoreanAir_KE 480. Lasted 4 hours. Crew completely ill-equipped to handle situation.

— Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 20, 2016

Korean Air did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Korean Air 480 pic.twitter.com/tHaJ0oMxPq

— Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 20, 2016

Korean Air 480 pic.twitter.com/Ai9U6CV3qA

— Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 20, 2016

Korean Air 480 pic.twitter.com/K3dvhBHB2y

— Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 20, 2016

