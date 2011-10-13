Meet The Wells Fargo Financial Advisor Who's Advising Herman Cain

Richard Lowrie

Photo: LinkedIn

During last night’s Republican presidential nomination debate on economic policy hosted by Bloomberg-Washington Post, businessman Herman Cain name-dropped Richard Lowrie as his official advisor to his campaign.So who is Richard Lowrie?



He’s a Well Fargo financial advisor based in Pepper Pike, Ohio, who Cain credited as helping develop his tax plan called the “9-9-9” plan.

Cain’s signature tax plan would establish a 9% federal sales tax, while reducing the corporate tax rate to 9% and implementing a flat 9% tax rate.

According to Lowrie’s LinkedIn profile, he earned his B.S. in accountancy from Case Western Reserve University.

His profile says he’s currently the senior economic advisor at Friends of Herman Cain. He’s also on the advisory board at the American Conservative Union and sits on the corporate visiting committee at Case Western.

In the past, he’s served on the board of advisors for Americans for Prosperity. He’s also been a senior vice president at McDonald Investments and a market strategist at McDonald & Company Securities.

Calls to Lowrie were not immediately returned.

