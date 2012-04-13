AWESOME: Brand New Richard Koo Presentation On The Global Economic Crisis

He’s back!



Nomura economist Richard Koo is out with a new presentation given at the Institute For New Economic Thinking in Berlin.

Koo is, of course, an expert on the great lost decades of Japan, and he’s broken new ground in understanding the unique nature of balance sheet recessions.

His new presentation looks at the current state of the global economy, what’s been tried to jump start things, what’s worked, and what hasn’t.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.