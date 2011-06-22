OOF: Horrible Chart From Richard Koo Shows Why The Economy Will Stink Until 2020

In Richard Koo’s latest note, he includes a chart detailing the progress of deleveraging in the U.S.



In a word, poor. We’re not even half way back to the pre-credit bubble trend line, and won’t get there until 2020.

Click through for a larger version (via @Dutch Book):

Photo: Nomura

