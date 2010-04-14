Richard Koo's Awesome Presentation On The Real Reason Why This Recession Is Completely Different

We’ve got the presentation from Nomura Chief Economist Richard Koo’s speech to George Soros’ Institute for New Economic Thinking this weekend, and it spells out in clear detail how the U.S. and Europe are in the midst of a balance sheet recession.



Koo draws comparisons between the Japanese example, exhibited from 1990-2005, and what the U.S. and Europe are about to experience.

This presentation is required reading if you want to get a glimpse in advance of what the slow U.S. growth trend in years to come might look like.

Now see the presentation right here >

