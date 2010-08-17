Richard Koo: Just Call It A Balance Sheet Recession Already

Richard Koo has called on the U.S. Federal Reserve to label the current recession a “Balance Sheet Recession,” according to his latest blog for The Economist.



Koo points out that not admitting this could be damaging to the Fed in the long run:

The Fed’s continued failure to explain the exact nature of the disease only increases the public’s expectations for monetary policy which could lead to a big disappointment later with an equally serious loss of credibility for the central bank.

Fiscal policy is what Koo thinks the U.S. needs, and he feels the Fed needs to make clear that this is the only thing that will allow monetary policy to work again in the U.S.

Read the full post at The Economist >

And don’t miss Richard Koo’s explanation of Balance Sheet Recessions >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.