Richard Koo's Awesome Presentation That Explains Why Austerity In The US Is Insane

Gregory White
Koo Presentation

With so much talk about austerity vs. stimulus, we thought it was worth revisiting Nomura Chief Economist Richard Koo’s speech to George Soros’ Institute for New Economic Thinking from earlier this year.

It’s required reading if you want to understand a balance sheet recession, and among other things it notes that at least in the Japan scenario, the weakest periods of the economy came AFTER periods of attempted austerity, in direct contravention of what the anti-stimulus crowd would suggest.


Source: Presentation to the Institute for New Economic Thinking

