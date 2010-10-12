Goldman Guy Dares to Have Fun Inside $30K/Month Penthouse

Photo: NY Curbed

The party never stops on Jane Street! Some residents fought like hell to get the Jane Hotel’s fabulous Ballroom to shut the hell up, but now another noisy menace is plaguing the exact same block, except this time the problem child is one of their own.According to Page Six, Goldman Sachs Director Richard Kimball Jr. has taken up in the titanic penthouse at 99 Jane Street, paying $30,000-a-month.



(It was once on the market for $16.5 million.) The private rooftop has apparently become party central, with the recently divorced Kimball hosting bashes that “have included flowing champagne and legions of scantily clothed girls.” While Rome burns, yatta yatta yatta…

Page Six reports that 99 Jane Street residents have complained about the parties, and the co-op board wants Kimball out. But what action has been taken isn’t clear, plus, uh, 99 Jane isn’t a co-op. The penthouse’s owner, son-of-a-rich-guy Bruce Bent II, might have to find a new tenant if he wants to make peace with the neighbours, or they could just throw Kimball in the building’s ground-floor holding cell.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.